Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nils Lampi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20201124100751_2

Transaction date: 2020-11-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 377 Unit price: 19.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 377 Volume weighted average price: 19.8 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505