Even during a global pandemic, there is no reason to allow long call-waiting times or reduced operating hours

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Julien Rio, Senior Director of Marketing at RingCentral, describes how a digital engagement platform can enhance an organisation's customer experience delivery.

Many legacy systems used to manage digital channels such as messaging, live chat and social media are tied to ageing technology in fixed-location contact centres. However, contact centres can be operated remotely, using cloud services and software accessed via a web browser. Combine this technology with remote and flexible working policies and customer service can be delivered in an agile way that can adapt to changing requirements.

Almost all customers who are in contact with a brand have one simple objective: to resolve a problem. But they expect convent access, a service that matches human conversations, and operators who have knowledge of their circumstances, whatever channel is being used. These expectations require businesses to set up new processes that facilitate every stage of the purchasing journey.

In the article, the insurance company AXA's experience of using RingCentral's EngageDigital platform is described. Through it, the company was able to deliver a 10x increase in case resolution and a 50 per cent reduction in the time taken to resolve issues while at the same time enabling appropriate cases such as damages claims to be routed to a digital channel.

To learn more about how unified communications can enhance customer experience , read the article.

