 

Fan Pass Announces 37% Increase in New Artist Sign-Ups as Opportunity Continues to Resonate with Artist Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 11:30  |  43   |   |   

New artist sign-ups increase by 174 in less than a month, bringing total to 639; December event calendar shaping up with live performances from multiple artists

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce updated results regarding activity and growth data related to artist sign-ups or registrations on the Company’s Fan Pass livestreaming platform. Between Oct. 28, 2020, and Nov. 22, 2020, Fan Pass artist sign-ups increased by 174, representing 37% growth in a period of less than a month and bringing the total number of sign-ups to 639 since the platform was launched in July.

Fan Pass presents a full-circle offering for performing artists. With over 50 artist channels reported live by the Company just last week, this additional surge in sign-ups shows the increasing traction and support Fan Pass is achieving within the performance community. Physical venues remain cautious about allowing crowds and in-person performances due to social distancing considerations, but the holidays may yet prove to be an exciting time for live event performances thanks to Fan Pass.

“It seems that each week we have something new to report, and whether it’s an increase in sign-ups, the addition of notable artists, live events being scheduled or industry news in general, all the metrics that matter when rolling out a new product or service are stacking up in our favor,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “We believe Fan Pass is the solution artists have needed for quite some time, and filling this void is something we are very passionate about. Stay tuned for new technology advancements, more artist channels going live and continued momentum as we approach a New Year.”

He added, “I want to say thank you to all our artists, their fans, our team and our shareholders for the unwavering support of what we have created here with Fan Pass.”

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

Seite 1 von 2
Friendable Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fan Pass Announces 37% Increase in New Artist Sign-Ups as Opportunity Continues to Resonate with Artist Communities New artist sign-ups increase by 174 in less than a month, bringing total to 639; December event calendar shaping up with live performances from multiple artistsCAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Fan Pass Achieves Significant Milestone, Launching 50 Exclusive Artist Channels That Are Now Live Across Various Genres on the Platform
17.11.20
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Friendable Inc.