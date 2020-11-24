Fan Pass Announces 37% Increase in New Artist Sign-Ups as Opportunity Continues to Resonate with Artist Communities

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendable , Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce updated results regarding activity and growth data related to artist sign-ups or registrations on the Company’s Fan Pass livestreaming platform. Between Oct. 28, 2020, and Nov. 22, 2020, Fan Pass artist sign-ups increased by 174, representing 37% growth in a period of less than a month and bringing the total number of sign-ups to 639 since the platform was launched in July.

New artist sign-ups increase by 174 in less than a month, bringing total to 639; December event calendar shaping up with live performances from multiple artists

Fan Pass presents a full-circle offering for performing artists. With over 50 artist channels reported live by the Company just last week, this additional surge in sign-ups shows the increasing traction and support Fan Pass is achieving within the performance community. Physical venues remain cautious about allowing crowds and in-person performances due to social distancing considerations, but the holidays may yet prove to be an exciting time for live event performances thanks to Fan Pass.

“It seems that each week we have something new to report, and whether it’s an increase in sign-ups, the addition of notable artists, live events being scheduled or industry news in general, all the metrics that matter when rolling out a new product or service are stacking up in our favor,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “We believe Fan Pass is the solution artists have needed for quite some time, and filling this void is something we are very passionate about. Stay tuned for new technology advancements, more artist channels going live and continued momentum as we approach a New Year.”

He added, “I want to say thank you to all our artists, their fans, our team and our shareholders for the unwavering support of what we have created here with Fan Pass.”

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

