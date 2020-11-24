DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Real Estate publity AG brings 'digital twin' of the PREOS share onto the Blockchain 24.11.2020 / 11:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG brings "digital twin" of the PREOS share onto the Blockchain

- First tokenisation of shares of a listed company worldwide

- Public offer based on securities prospectus as of 24 November 2020

- Subscription starting from one token possible - signal effect for financial centre Germany

- Thomas Olek, CEO, of publity AG: "A milestone in the international real estate industry. We make real estate digital and investable for everyone, no matter the location or infrastructure".

Frankfurt/Main (24.11.2020) - The real estate investor PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG (PREOS) is the world's first listed company whose shares are digitally securitised by a Blockchain-based "digital twin" (token). The tokens will be issued by the PREOS parent company publity AG by way of a public offering in Germany and Austria on the basis of a securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 23 November 2020. They will also be issued by way of an international private placement. The offer includes 50 million PREOS tokens. This is the world's largest tokenisation project in the real estate industry. In a first step, publity AG has already tokenised PREOS shares with a market value of around EUR 230 million, which corresponds to a token number of 25 million. The medium to long-term goal is a total token volume of EUR 1 billion.

Investors will be able to invest in the PREOS Token as of 24 November 2020, irrespective of their location and entirely digitally. The initial issue price per PREOS token is EUR 9.25 (XETRA closing price of the PREOS share on 23 November 2020). The PREOS token is based on the Ethereum Blockchain and guarantees essential shareholder rights. Each PREOS token corresponds to one PREOS share. The token holder has a digitally deposited non-cash asset on the Blockchain and can exchange his token for a conventional PREOS share at any time. The tokenised shares, which provide the same dividend and voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting of PREOS as all other PREOS shares, are held in custody by a collateral trustee.