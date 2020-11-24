 

DGAP-News publity AG brings 'digital twin' of the PREOS share onto the Blockchain

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.11.2020, 11:59  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Real Estate
publity AG brings 'digital twin' of the PREOS share onto the Blockchain

24.11.2020 / 11:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

publity AG brings "digital twin" of the PREOS share onto the Blockchain

 

- First tokenisation of shares of a listed company worldwide

- Public offer based on securities prospectus as of 24 November 2020

- Subscription starting from one token possible - signal effect for financial centre Germany

- Thomas Olek, CEO, of publity AG: "A milestone in the international real estate industry. We make real        estate digital and investable for everyone, no matter the location or infrastructure".

 

Frankfurt/Main (24.11.2020) - The real estate investor PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG (PREOS) is the world's first listed company whose shares are digitally securitised by a Blockchain-based "digital twin" (token). The tokens will be issued by the PREOS parent company publity AG by way of a public offering in Germany and Austria on the basis of a securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 23 November 2020. They will also be issued by way of an international private placement. The offer includes 50 million PREOS tokens. This is the world's largest tokenisation project in the real estate industry. In a first step, publity AG has already tokenised PREOS shares with a market value of around EUR 230 million, which corresponds to a token number of 25 million. The medium to long-term goal is a total token volume of EUR 1 billion.

Investors will be able to invest in the PREOS Token as of 24 November 2020, irrespective of their location and entirely digitally. The initial issue price per PREOS token is EUR 9.25 (XETRA closing price of the PREOS share on 23 November 2020). The PREOS token is based on the Ethereum Blockchain and guarantees essential shareholder rights. Each PREOS token corresponds to one PREOS share. The token holder has a digitally deposited non-cash asset on the Blockchain and can exchange his token for a conventional PREOS share at any time. The tokenised shares, which provide the same dividend and voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting of PREOS as all other PREOS shares, are held in custody by a collateral trustee.

Seite 1 von 7
publity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: PREOS Real Estate
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News publity AG brings 'digital twin' of the PREOS share onto the Blockchain DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Real Estate publity AG brings 'digital twin' of the PREOS share onto the Blockchain 24.11.2020 / 11:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
DGAP-News: Symrise verstärkt Scent & Care Segment durch Erwerb der Duftstoff-Geschäftseinheit von Sensient
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ postpones its medium-term targets from 2022 to 2023/2024
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG bringt 'digitalen Zwilling' der PREOS-Aktie auf die Blockchain (deutsch)
11:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG bringt 'digitalen Zwilling' der PREOS-Aktie auf die Blockchain
23.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
18.11.20
publity: Erfolgreiche Rückzahlung
18.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
18.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
18.11.20
DGAP-News: publity AG hat 3,5%-Wandelschuldverschreibung (2015/2020) mit 50 Mio. Euro Volumen fristgerecht zurückgezahlt (deutsch)
18.11.20
DGAP-News: publity AG has repaid 3.5% Convertible Bond (2015/2020) with a volume of EUR 50 million in due time
18.11.20
DGAP-News: publity AG hat 3,5%-Wandelschuldverschreibung (2015/2020) mit 50 Mio. Euro Volumen fristgerecht zurückgezahlt
16.11.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
49
PREOS Real Estate
24.09.20
3.348
Publity - schon wieder ein Immowert, aber was für einer!?