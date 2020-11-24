 

Immuron Receives AUD $358,280 R&D Tax Concession Refund

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to announce that under the Australian Government’s Research and Development Income Tax Concession incentive program, the Company has received a cash refund of AUD $358,280 for eligible research and development expenditure incurred during the 2020 Financial Year.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Jerry Kanellos, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com        

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases. Immuron has a novel and safe technology platform with one commercial asset generating revenue. In Australia, Travelan is a listed medicine on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travellers’ Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan is a licenced natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travellers’ Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection in accordance with section 403 (r)(6) of the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


