ACTIVE BIOTECH UPDATES ITS CLINICAL STRATEGY AND PROJECTED MILESTONES

Tasquinimod

In August, the first patient was dosed in the phase 1b/2a clinical study of tasquinimod for treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The study, which is planned to recruit up to 54 patients, will establish a maximum tolerated dose of tasquinimod as single agent and then investigate tasquinimod in combination with a standard multiple myeloma oral regimen of ixazomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (IRd).



For both single agent tasquinimod and the combination of tasquinimod and IRd, exploratory expansion cohorts will be enrolled to characterize the anti-myeloma activity of each regimen.



Laquinimod

Pre-clinical data support the use of laquinimod for treatment of the eye disorders uveitis and wet AMD. Our focus for the clinical development will be non-infectious non-anterior uveitis, an orphan disease, and a serious, sight-threatening condition. Our plan for starting clinical development in uveitis, is to use the capsule formulation already developed, and initiate a phase 2 proof-of-principle study in H2 2021.



We have also, together with Leukocare AG, developed a topical eye formulation of laquinimod. Entry into clinical efficacy studies for this new formulation, requires further pre-clinical tests and a phase 1 clinical trial which we are working towards initiating also.



Naptumomab

The phase 1b/2 study with naptumomab in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab in patients with advanced solid tumors aims to establish the maximum tolerated dose of the combination before advancing to a larger expansion phase in various indications. The study is enrolling according to plan and we look forward to reviewing results from the dose escalation phase of this trial during the first half of 2021. NeoTX plan to expand the clinical program of the naptumomab combination with durvalumab across indications with focus on so called “cold tumors” with poor response to checkpoint inhibition alone, as well as further evaluate combination strategies such as the combination with docetaxel.

