Kraken Reports Q3 2020 Results

Revenue Year-to-Date of $10.2 million

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, announced it has filed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Additional information concerning the Company, including its consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, can be found at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are Canadian dollar denominated.

