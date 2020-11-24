 

Kraken Reports Q3 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 12:00  |  52   |   |   

Revenue Year-to-Date of $10.2 million

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, announced it has filed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Additional information concerning the Company, including its consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, can be found at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are Canadian dollar denominated.

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the quarter was $1.5 million compared to $7.8 million in the year ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the delivery of a large battery order in the previous year quarter which was not repeated this year. Revenue year-to-date totaled $10.2 million, compared to $10.5 million last year. Key revenue drivers year-to-date were the delivery of subsea batteries and a KATFISH 180 towed sonar.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss* in the quarter was $1.7 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.6 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA* in the year ago quarter included the gain on sale of ThunderFish AUV in the amount of $0.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA* loss year-to-date totaled $0.1 million, consistent with the prior year.
  • Net Loss in the quarter was $2.7 million compared to a net income of $0.1 million in the year ago quarter. The loss in the quarter was due to lower revenues year-over-year combined with an increased cost base as the Company prepares to execute on larger contracts. Net loss year-to-date totaled $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $2.8 million year-to date in the prior year.
  • Net working capital at the end of Q3, 2020 was $6.9 million, compared to $7.2 million at year end 2019.
  • The Company’s balance sheet is strong. While Kraken exited the quarter with a cash balance of $1.9 million, compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2019, subsequent to the quarter, we closed a bought deal short form prospectus offering for gross proceeds of $10.4 million. In addition, during Q4 the Company will receive advance payments on recent orders with the Danish and Polish Navies totaling $8.8 million.
  • At quarter end, including funding we will receive for our OceanVision project, Kraken had $12.5 million in previously awarded funding to draw upon from government agencies and project partners. This amount is not recorded in our financial statements until the cash is received.

CEO Comments

Seite 1 von 4
Kraken Robotics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraken Reports Q3 2020 Results Revenue Year-to-Date of $10.2 millionST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, announced it has filed its financial results for the quarter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Kraken Completes Successful Fall OceanVision Campaign
28.10.20
Dive Technologies Completes Successful Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries
26.10.20
Kraken Robotics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
469
Der Kraken erwacht | Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSXV:PNG)(FRA:2KQ)