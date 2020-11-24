 

EQS-News MetrioPharm AG: COVID-19 Therapeutic Agent: MetrioPharm Prepares to Conduct a Phase II Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.11.2020, 12:05  |  68   |   |   

Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study
MetrioPharm AG: COVID-19 Therapeutic Agent: MetrioPharm Prepares to Conduct a Phase II Clinical Trial

24.11.2020 / 12:05

 

- Drug Candidate exerts strong SARS-CoV-2 specific antiviral properties in the in vitro infection test

- Preclinical data were published in the International Journal of Molecular Science

- MP1032 shows an outstanding safety profile in previous clinical trials

Zurich, November 24, 2020. MetrioPharm AG, a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases, announces that it is preparing a Phase II clinical trial for its lead compound MP1032, battling COVID-19. Following positive data from pre-clinical studies published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Molecular Science, the company believes that MP1032 has the potential to both, slow down the spread of the virus in the body, and alleviate COVID-19 symptoms. By conducting the Phase II clinical trial, MetrioPharm aims to demonstrate the efficacy of MP1032 in patients with COVID-19.

MetrioPharm CEO Dr. Brysch comments: "It is becoming increasingly clear that so-called reactive oxygen species (ROS) are crucial for the progress of COVID-19. MP1032 acts as a ROS scavenger, interrupting this process. In collaboration with the Department of Virology at the University of Erlangen, we were able to show that MP1032 has in-vitro SARS-CoV-2 specific antiviral properties and exerts a strong immunomodulatory effect in preclinical inflammation models. MP1032 thus has the potential to both slow down the spread of the virus in the body and positively influence the course of COVID-19".

Therefore the published data show that MP1032 could be a promising option for the treatment of COVID-19. MP1032 has already been clinically tested in a chronic inflammatory indication. To date, no adverse drug reactions have been observed during clinical development, when administered twice daily, for three months. This outcome underlines the excellent safety profile of MP1032.

