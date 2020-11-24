 

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: Unternehmensgruppe Nassauische Heimstätte | Wohnstadt acquires a further building section of Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG: Unternehmensgruppe Nassauische Heimstätte | Wohnstadt acquires a further building section of Traumhaus AG (news with additional features)

Unternehmensgruppe Nassauische Heimstätte | Wohnstadt acquires a further building section of Traumhaus AG

- Another forward deal closed

- Start of construction in the 2nd half of 2021

 

Wiesbaden 24 November 2020 - Traumhaus AG has sold a further construction phase in Wiesbaden to the Nassauische Heimstätte | Wohnstadt (NHW) group of companies. The acquisition is structured as a forward deal. Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG, says: "With this institutional sale, we have once again been able to successfully demonstrate our growth and sales strategy in the multi-family house sector". Dr. Constantin Westphal, NHW Managing Director for Acquisition, Project Development and Real Estate Management, adds: "NHW stands for affordable housing in Hesse. In the future, our portfolio is expected to grow from 60,000 to 75,000 flats. The acquisition of projects like this one will help us to achieve this goal".

This building section is one of a total of three construction phases in Wiesbaden Erbenheim. A total of 48 flats will be built on the building project now sold, 21 of which are subsidised. Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of next year. The sales volume amounts to around EUR 13.7 million. Last year, Traumhaus AG had already sold the first two building sections to NHW, also by forward deal. A total of 174 flats - 64 of which are subsidised - and seven commercial units will be built on the three construction phases with a total of 13,600 sqm of residential/usable space. The first phase has already been under construction since the beginning of the year, and the ground-breaking ceremony for the second phase will take place this year after the building permit was issued on 18 November.

