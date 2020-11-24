 

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in December

NEW YORK, November 24, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in December:

- November 30 - December 3: Piper Sandler 32nd Virtual Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat. Beginning November 23, the fireside chat will be available for viewing anytime through December 3 by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations for a period of 90 days after the conference.

- December 1-3: Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HEALTHCONx Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, at 12:10 pm ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of one year after the conference.

About Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic announced positive results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

