 

WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 2, 2020. Ward Dickson, chief financial officer, and Jeff Chalovich, chief commercial officer and president, Corrugated Packaging, will present at 11:00 am ET, at which time they will discuss the Company’s business and address other topics that are raised during the discussion. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

