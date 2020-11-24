Green Bond Offering on December 1st

Reykjavik Energy (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavikur) will conduct a closed auction of inflation linked green bonds in the series OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB on December 1st, 2020.

OR020934 GB pays a fixed real-interest rate, has a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and a final maturity on September 2nd 2034.

OR0180255 GB pays a fixed real-interest rate, has a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and a final maturity on February 18th 2055.

Previously issued bonds in the series amount to a nominal value of ISK 7,145m in OR020934 GB and ISK 21,981m in OR180255 GB.