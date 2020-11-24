Green Bond Offering on December 1st
Reykjavik Energy (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavikur) will conduct a closed auction of inflation linked green bonds in the series OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB on December 1st, 2020.
- OR020934 GB pays a fixed real-interest rate, has a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and a final maturity on September 2nd 2034.
- OR0180255 GB pays a fixed real-interest rate, has a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and a final maturity on February 18th 2055.
Previously issued bonds in the series amount to a nominal value of ISK 7,145m in OR020934 GB and ISK 21,981m in OR180255 GB.
The bond offering confirms with approved financing in the form of loans, bonds or bills of Reykjavík Energy for the year 2020.
Fossar Markets will manage the auction on behalf of OR and will handle investor relations.
Further information:
Ingvar Stefánsson
CFO, Reykjavik Energy
+354 516-6100
ingvar.stefansson@or.is
Matei Manolescu
Fossar Markets
+354 522-4008
matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com
