Martela Oyj Managers' transactions
Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vepsäläinen, Anni
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Martela Oyj
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20201124082826_2
Transaction date: 2020-11-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 2.55000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.55000 EUR
Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.martela.com
Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.
Martela Oy (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare