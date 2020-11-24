Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vepsäläinen, Anni Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Martela Oyj LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Transaction date: 2020-11-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900385

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 2.55000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.55000 EUR

Martela PLC

Kalle Lehtonen

CFO

tel +358 400 539 968

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.