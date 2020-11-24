 

Martela Oyj Managers' transactions

globenewswire
24.11.2020, 12:30  |  26   |   |   

Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vepsäläinen, Anni
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Martela Oyj
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20201124082826_2

Transaction date: 2020-11-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 2.55000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.55000 EUR

Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.


Disclaimer

