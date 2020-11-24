Ra Medical Systems to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Health Care Conference

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) , a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Health Care Conference being held virtually on December 1-3, 2020.

Investors interested in a 1x1 meeting with Ra Medical management during the conference should contact their Piper Sandler representative.