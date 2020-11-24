Stantec to provide design services for South Niagara Hospital

Global design firm, Stantec, was selected to provide planning, design, and conformance (PDC) services for the new South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Having previously completed the campus plan for Niagara Health, Stantec’s healthcare team is now providing the illustrative schematic design, as well as detailed output specifications for the full range of design and construction requirements. Throughout the project duration, Stantec will evaluate conformance to design and construction requirements for the new hospital.

New greenfield hospital working toward being Canada’s first healthcare facility to achieve WELL certification

“In designing South Niagara Hospital, our team will deploy the latest best practices in healthcare design to create a welcoming, sustainable, and efficient facility for the residents of Niagara Falls and the surrounding area,” said John Steven, senior principal for Stantec’s Health sector. “The current pandemic has underlined the need to expand capacity and access to critical healthcare services within our existing health systems. We’re excited to continue our work with Niagara Health to support the health and well-being of the community.”

When complete, the South Niagara Hospital will span 1.3 million square feet on a 49.8-acre greenfield site. As an integral part of a connected healthcare system, the new facility will improve the patient and caregiver experience and strengthen access to local services.

The Facility at a Glance

The new South Niagara Hospital is proposed to be a 470-bed, full acute care hospital featuring centers of excellence specializing in stroke, complex care, geriatric and psychogeriatrics, and wellness in aging. It will also include a 24/7 emergency department and services for critical care, surgical, mental health and addiction, kidney care and dialysis, and testing and research.

Upon opening, the hospital will be one of the first Canadian healthcare facilities to achieve WELL certification. Designing to WELL standards prioritizes the health and well-being of the staff, patients, and visitors by focusing on 10 concepts: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community.

Scheduled to be operational in 2027, South Niagara will greatly expand access to world-class healthcare treatment for the community and regional residents.

Supporting a Growing Need