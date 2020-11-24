 

ALX Oncology Announces December 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two virtual investor conferences in December.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Chris Raymond
Date: November 30 – December 3
Webcast link: Available here

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Umer Raffat
Date: Thursday, December 3
Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time
Webcast link: Available here

A live webcast of the Evercore fireside chat and a recording of the Piper Sandler fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of ALX148 for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications as well as myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid lymphoma. For more information, please visit ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com. 

 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212)-600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

ALX Oncology Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALX Oncology Announces December 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
Bragg Achieves Exceptional 72 Per Cent Revenue Growth in Q3
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
ALX Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development and Operational Highlights
09.11.20
ALX Oncology Announces New Data from ASPEN-01, the Phase 1b Study of ALX148, Showing Promising Initial Clinical Responses in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
05.11.20
ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Clinical Data at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
02.11.20
ALX Oncology Announces November 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation
28.10.20
ALX Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed in ASPEN-02, a Phase 1/2 Study of ALX148 in Combination with Azacitidine in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome