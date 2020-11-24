 

Protara Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in December:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:10pm ET

A webcast of the live Evercore presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. A replay of the pre-recorded Piper fireside chat is currently available on the Company’s website. The webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Company Contact:

Blaine Davis
Protara Therapeutics
Blaine.Davis@protaratx.com
646-844-0337




