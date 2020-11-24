 

AKVA group ASA Capital Markets Day 2020 - presentations

Enclosed are the presentations for AKVA group ASA’s Capital Markets Day webcasted live today on 24 November 2020 at 13:00 CET. The presentations are also available on the group’s website at https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/financial-information/othe ...

Dated: 24 November 2020
AKVA group ASA

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Accelerated organic growth expected for AKVA group
23.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
23.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Capital Markets Day 2020 - agenda
20.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
20.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Land Based contract signed
19.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
19.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Potential new land based project
18.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
17.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
16.11.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares