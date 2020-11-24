AKVA group ASA Capital Markets Day 2020 - presentations
Enclosed are the presentations for AKVA group ASA’s Capital Markets Day webcasted live today on 24 November 2020 at 13:00 CET. The presentations are also available on the group’s website at https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/financial-information/othe ...
Dated: 24 November 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
