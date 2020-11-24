 

A global business consulting firm expands its ProntoForms users by 22,000 frontline workers

The solution is a key component of their digital toolkit and field strategy

OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that a global business consulting firm is expanding its ProntoForms’ deployment by over 22,000 frontline workers.

The global consulting company has a diverse portfolio of customers in a wide range of geographies and industries—including energy, healthcare, aviation, and disaster management. Leveraging professional industry expertise and state-of the art technology, the company helps clients solve complex problems and achieve success earlier than anticipated.

The consulting firm’s expanded commitment to ProntoForms enables one of their key clients to empower tens of thousands of field workers with custom mobile applications. ProntoForms was the solution of choice due to its advanced custom document workflows. These documents include tailored data, unique visual designs, and specific file formats based on end recipients’ needs and cloud destinations. One finger tap can automatically send these custom documents to a customer, escalate to a manager, or file a record of compliance in a cloud storage destination. This expansion will help frontline workers collect rich data for 500,000+ energy audit inspections designed to improve energy efficiency and meet government environment impact targets.

“We continue to experience positive momentum with enterprise customers. Frequently, these enterprise customers begin with a proof-of-concept to demonstrate early signs of success followed by wider adoption. These expansions frequently extend into diverse use cases across an organization and provide clear and measurable business impacts. ProntoForms has always had a green story so we’re proud to see our platform utilized to drive greater energy efficiencies that have a direct and positive impact on the environment,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

Mr. Pombo continued, “A deployment of this scale can only be achieved with an agile platform that enables non-developers to rapidly create and iterate mobile apps that require virtually no training for end users. Additionally, because our platform meets stringent enterprise security requirements and enables easy integration of rich field data into systems of record and analytics platforms, ProntoForms effectively becomes a powerful mobile front-end to principal legacy systems.”

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company’s solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.
 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


