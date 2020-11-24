A global business consulting firm expands its ProntoForms users by 22,000 frontline workers

The global consulting company has a diverse portfolio of customers in a wide range of geographies and industries—including energy, healthcare, aviation, and disaster management. Leveraging professional industry expertise and state-of the art technology, the company helps clients solve complex problems and achieve success earlier than anticipated. The consulting firm’s expanded commitment to ProntoForms enables one of their key clients to empower tens of thousands of field workers with custom mobile applications. ProntoForms was the solution of choice due to its advanced custom document workflows. These documents include tailored data, unique visual designs, and specific file formats based on end recipients’ needs and cloud destinations. One finger tap can automatically send these custom documents to a customer, escalate to a manager, or file a record of compliance in a cloud storage destination. This expansion will help frontline workers collect rich data for 500,000+ energy audit inspections designed to improve energy efficiency and meet government environment impact targets. “We continue to experience positive momentum with enterprise customers. Frequently, these enterprise customers begin with a proof-of-concept to demonstrate early signs of success followed by wider adoption. These expansions frequently extend into diverse use cases across an organization and provide clear and measurable business impacts. ProntoForms has always had a green story so we’re proud to see our platform utilized to drive greater energy efficiencies that have a direct and positive impact on the environment,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

Mr. Pombo continued, “A deployment of this scale can only be achieved with an agile platform that enables non-developers to rapidly create and iterate mobile apps that require virtually no training for end users. Additionally, because our platform meets stringent enterprise security requirements and enables easy integration of rich field data into systems of record and analytics platforms, ProntoForms effectively becomes a powerful mobile front-end to principal legacy systems.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company’s solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

