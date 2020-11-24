Lordstown Motors Names Carter Driscoll as Head of Investor Relations

“I am thrilled to welcome Carter to our team. He brings with him experience that will be critical in helping us successfully grow as a public company,” commented Steve Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Lordstown Motors. “Carter’s more than two decades of experience as an investment professional and his focus on clean and sustainable technologies will be invaluable in helping our company tell its story, which is about building the most cost-effective, safest, zero emission work trucks ever made,” Mr. Burns continued.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that Carter Driscoll has joined Lordstown Motors as Head of Investor Relations. In this capacity, Mr. Driscoll will be the main point of contact for Lordstown Motors shareholders, and will be responsible for managing and fostering relationships across the investment and analyst communities.

Mr. Driscoll joins Lordstown Motors after an extensive career in the clean technology and investment communities. Most recently, Carter worked as a consultant for Enphase Energy, where he built out its comprehensive Investor Relations strategy. Prior to that, he spent more than 20 years in the investment world, working in equity research on both the buy-side and sell-side. His most recent role in the investment community was as a Clean & Sustainable Technologies research analyst at FBR (now B. Riley FBR). Mr. Driscoll’s experience includes roles in a similar capacity across several other investment banks as well. Prior to covering Alternative Energy, he covered the Technology, Media & Telecom sector for nine years at several firms, including the Stanford Group Company and IRG Research. He received his B.A. from Hamilton College and his M.B.A. from the University of Rochester.

About Lordstown Motors Corp.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size, all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market. For additional information visit www.lordstownmotors.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: our limited operating history and our significant projected funding needs; risks associated with the conversion and retooling of our facility and ramp up of production; our inability to obtain orders from customers and potential customers’ inability to integrate our electric vehicles into their existing fleets; our inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric pickup truck market; our inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect our intellectual property rights. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Lordstown Motors Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

