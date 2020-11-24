 

Leading U.S. Specialty Vaporization and Consumption Product E-Retailer Launches vapor.com Canada

24.11.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

Black Friday and Cyber Week holiday sales announced for both vapor.com U.S. and Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of vapor.com Canada. Greenlane’s latest e-commerce platform will provide efficient and cost-effective shipping to Canada-based customers.

Featuring both English and French translation, vapor.com Canada sells similar products to vapor.com U.S. with the inclusion of select items available only in Canada. Shipping is fulfilled by vapor.com’s Canada-based warehouse, making orders more economical for customers nationwide. Following an initial drop in sales at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis sales in Canada have continued growing steadily month-over-month. This past August broke previous records with total cannabis sales reaching $244.9 million Canadian, a 5.2% increase from July. The crisis has also accelerated online shopping for cannabis products as some consumers prefer reliable, fast, safe home delivery.

Renowned for its one-stop-shop experience, vapor.com is a leading e-commerce destination for cannabis products and accessories. The website sells not only a vast selection of the newest and best vaporizers and consumption accessories available on the market, but also publishes educational resources for consumers. Cannabis experts regularly contribute articles outlining tips and in-depth product reviews.

“Although vapor.com has been shipping throughout Canada since 2013, we were eager to provide Canada-based customers with the same exceptional shopping experience offered to those ordering from the U.S.,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. “We are thrilled to launch vapor.com Canada in time for the holiday season, providing our customers with more streamlined shipping of thousands of vaporization products during the busiest time of year.”

From 11/23 to 12/4, vapor.com U.S. and Canada will offer holiday promotions including exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. To shop holiday specials, visit vapor.com if based in the US and canada.vapor.com/ for Canada. Also, sign up to vapor.com and canada.vapor.com’s eNewsletter to receive the latest info on new product releases, future sales and upcoming promotions.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, a third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

For more information about Greenlane:

Media Contact
MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact
Rob Kelly
Investor Relations, MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com
1-416-992-4539


