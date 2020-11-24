Electric Drill Market is estimated to generate a value of US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart electric drills facilitate accurate depth control, and are reshaping the electric drill market space. Players in the industry are focused on developing smart cordless drills that incorporate smart digital displays. These smart drills are known for using laser technology to measure distance, which does away with the need of traditional measuring tapes. The capability of smart electric drills to facilitate complete control and levelling during drilling has boosted their adoption across the world. All these product-related features and other aspects have significantly contributed to the growth of the electric drill market.

PMR analysis shows that, the global electric drill market is estimated to generate a value of US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from Global Electric Drill Market Study

Europe and North America together hold a notable share in the global electric drill market. Product adoption for domestic jobs is high due to non-availability of low-cost labour. Also, significant presence of well-established players in these regional markets has played a significant role in facilitating growth in these regions.

Middle- and low-income regions such as South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa are projected to register positive growth over the coming years, due to higher adoption of electric drills by commercial sectors involved in development & construction activities.

, , and the & are projected to register positive growth over the coming years, due to higher adoption of electric drills by commercial sectors involved in development & construction activities. Prominent players in the industry are focused on improving their digital penetration. Besides, they are actively enhancing their business penetration by partnering and collaborating with third-party sellers in the electric drill market.

Companies operating in the industry are also aggressively enhancing their product portfolios to offer electric drills with compact designs. These compact electric drills are lightweight and handy for users, facilitating smooth drilling operations.

