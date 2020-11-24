Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces participation at the following upcoming conferences:

Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Tuesday, December 1, 2020



Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual HealthCONx Conference Gaurav Shah, M.D., President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.rocketpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Rocket website following the conferences.