PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Troy Ignelzi, Chief Financial Officer at Karuna Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences, today announced the appointment of Troy Ignelzi as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

The full text of the announcement from Vedanta Biosciences is as follows:

Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Troy Ignelzi, Chief Financial Officer at Karuna Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors

Mr. Ignelzi brings strong financial and operational expertise to the board and will serve as chairman of the Audit Committee

CAMBRIDGE, November 24, 2020 – Vedanta Biosciences, a leading clinical-stage company developing a new category of therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria, today announced the appointment of Troy Ignelzi as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Ignelzi has more than 25 years of experience supporting life science companies in finance, business development and operations, and has helped oversee their evolutions from privately held, clinical-stage companies to publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies preparing for commercial launches.