 

Rockwell Automation Announces Next Evolution of its OEM Partner Program

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the next evolution of its global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Partner Program. The enhanced offering now provides increased market access opportunities, simplification, and standardized product alignment for manufacturers, enabling participants to fully leverage Rockwell Automation technology.

Rockwell Automation works with OEMs (also referred to as Machine and Equipment Builders) across the globe to design, develop, and deliver innovative equipment with Rockwell Automation solutions. Those OEMs that show a commitment to use Rockwell Automation offerings across their portfolio, and then effectively partner to create innovative solutions for their customers are recognized as OEM Partners. The OEM Partner Program is designed to better align customers to partners and foster increased innovation through Rockwell Automation’s technology and domain expertise.

First established in 2010, the OEM Partner Program now includes almost 3,300 manufacturers worldwide. The latest evolution of the program builds on the successful technical-driven relationship between Rockwell Automation and its member companies, and now incorporates even greater alignment to better position OEMs as delivery partners of Rockwell Automation products.

“The right OEM is critical to the success of a manufacturing operation,” said Dan Throne, OEM manager for North America at Rockwell Automation. “Customers need innovative machines that easily integrate into their operations. They require flexible and efficient equipment that increases business agility, optimizes productivity, and can turn mined data into working information capital. OEM Partners embrace this thinking and use Rockwell Automation technology and expertise to bring it to life.”

Aagard, an American-based engineering company that builds custom packaging automation systems, has been an OEM Partner for eight years.

“Rockwell Automation’s OEM Program has opened up many strategic opportunities, both from a technology perspective as well as identifying new unfilled niches with end-users.” said Jason Norlien, vice president of technical sales at Aagard. “Rockwell Automation has proven to be a true partner and our brand association has positioned ourselves as a premier player in the packaging sector offering real value to customers.”

Throne notes that the OEM Partner Program has continued to evolve based on both the evolving needs of customers and program participant feedback. Enhancements to the program include:

  • Co-Marketing & Information Sharing. A robust co-marketing platform for OEM customers to utilize information, industry case studies, and successes with products to benefit the community at large. Training and key industry plays have been added to increase the value of the co-marketing between OEM Partners and their customers, further formalizing business alignment.
  • Elevated Level of Support. Increased technical resources and supply chain alignment, in addition to discounts and rebates that enable OEM Partners to create differentiation and overcome business challenges.

The enhanced OEM Partner Program is now open for enrollment in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Enrollment for the Latin America region will be available in the first quarter of 2021.

For more information, visit the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Partner Program site.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

