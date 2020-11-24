Can-Fite’s Namodenoson Abstract Selected as ‘Best of The Liver Meeting’ in the NASH Category of the American Association of Liver Diseases (AASLD)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that following a late-breaking oral presentation of its Phase II Namodenoson study in the treatment of NAFLD/NASH delivered at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) conference, the presentation was selected as ‘Best of The Liver Meeting’ in the NAFLD/NASH category and will be published in the summary slide deck. Inclusion in the Best of the Liver Meeting is a singular honor and indicates the high level with which the AASLD review committee regards the research. These topic-specific slide decks are excellent ways to further showcase important research and will be distributed publicly by AASLD following The Liver Meeting Digital Experience conference.

“We were very pleased and honored that our Namodenoson NAFLD/NASH study results received this recognition by the AASLD’s review committee, which is comprised of thought leaders in liver disease. Our NASH program has generated strong interest in science and business circles alike, as Namodenoson has shown the potential to be a safe and effective treatment in a disease for which there is currently no approved treatment. We believe inclusion in AASLD’s Best of the Liver Meeting will further highlight our results in the medical community,” said Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.