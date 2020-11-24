Sealed Air Corporation Names Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer Designate Succeeding James M. Sullivan

Stephens has more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in aerospace, industrial and manufacturing sectors. For the past 11 years he has served as SVP and CFO at Barnes Group, a global provider of highly engineered products, technologies and innovative solutions serving a wide range of industries, including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation and packaging. Prior to Barnes Group, he held leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, including Honeywell, The Boeing Company, Allied Signal and Ingersoll Rand.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) today announced that Christopher J. Stephens will be joining the company as chief financial officer designate, effective January 1, 2021, succeeding current CFO James M. Sullivan.

“Chris brings a wealth of financial and operational knowledge to the table and an impressive record of driving operational success,” said Ted Doheny, President & CEO of Sealed Air. “Chris will be a strong addition to our leadership team as we accelerate our Reinvent SEE business transformation to world-class performance.”

“I am excited to join Ted and the talented team at Sealed Air. I look forward to contributing to the future success of the company by helping to drive sustainable, profitable growth,” said Stephens.

Stephens holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King’s College and an MBA in Corporate Finance from Virginia Tech’s Pamplin School of Business. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Advisory Board at Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business.

Current CFO James Sullivan has been in his role with Sealed Air since June 2019. Following the filing of Sealed Air’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, he will transition to a non-executive advisory role until the end of Q1 2021 and will work alongside Stephens to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

“I would like to thank Jim for his leadership at a critical time for the company,” said Doheny. “As a result of Jim’s contributions, we are well on our way to driving growth through new opportunities in automation, digital and sustainability.”

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems, and BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.8 billion in sales in 2019 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 124 countries. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.