 

FLYHT to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 13:04  |  33   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational taking place virtually on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET (9:00 AM MT). Bill Tempany, Interim CEO of FLYHT, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors, followed by a question and answer session.

DATE: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM ET (9:00 AM MT)
LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d4LlaEBWRAqwFgbfJj5KzA 

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

For more information on the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational, please contact your Diamond Equity Research representative or FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.  FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer  Investor Relations
403.291.7437      646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.com  flyht@fnkir.com 
investors@flyht.com   

Join us on social media! 
www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp
https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLYHT to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
Bragg Achieves Exceptional 72 Per Cent Revenue Growth in Q3
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...