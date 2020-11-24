FLYHT to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors .

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational taking place virtually on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET (9:00 AM MT). Bill Tempany, Interim CEO of FLYHT, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors, followed by a question and answer session.

For more information on the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational, please contact your Diamond Equity Research representative or FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information view our latest presentation here , or visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com investors@flyht.com

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.