 

Emerging Markets Report A Cleaner World

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are watching intently, reading, listening to the smartest minds out there… doing anything and everything… to figure out what will forever be changed by the pandemic and also what opportunities will be created for us.

And we believe we’ve identified a few important, critical trends.

We’ve previously discussed how we think e-health and remote visits will forever be the way that some health care is rendered. It just makes so much sense and it’s very convenient for all parties. It’s also clear that mighty Amazon will be a first option for many items that you would previously go to the store for.

But are masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) also the way of the new normal? Will masks and PPE be a part of how we deal with flu epidemics, pollution, pollen, even just the flu season, as we go forward?

And is sanitization in the home, on planes, trains, buses, subways, schools, office buildings, and well, just about everywhere, also the new standard?

Will a mask be as normal a procedure as putting on a jacket when it's cold out? Will a nightly sanitization and disinfectant process at the grocery store be par for the course now?

Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII), a company that focuses on three unique infrastructure opportunities, including medical protective equipment, utility construction, and utility management, appears to think so, having recently entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with Tritanium Labs.

Before we dive into Tritanium, let’s introduce Renavotio further, a public company which focuses on infrastructure opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries. The Company's business and acquisition strategy concentrates on medical protective equipment and infrastructure. It engages in utility construction and consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO-OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long-term savings for these municipalities, utilizing smart-utility monitoring, and dedicated engineering and service personnel.

