United States Government Awards Gilat Additional Multi-Million-Dollar Contract for Military Communications Program
Wavestream Ships 5,000th high-power 50W Ka-band block upconverter to military communications program
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced
today that its subsidiary Wavestream received a multi-million-dollar order from the United States Government for a military communication program contract. With this award, Wavestream achieves an
industry record shipment milestone by surpassing 5,000 units of its high-power 50W Ka-band military Block Upconverter (BUC) to be delivered to this military program.
"Wavestream is honored to be the vendor of choice for the US government military communication program and to be reliably supplying its high-power 50W Ka-band BUC for over 14 years. This product is the most widely deployed solid state amplifier built at this power level," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "With this order we have surpassed shipment of 5,000 units, a testament to Wavestream’s unmatched production capacity and product longevity of military-grade high-power Ka-Band SSPA/BUCs."
About Wavestream
Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).
