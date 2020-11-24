United States Government Awards Gilat Additional Multi-Million-Dollar Contract for Military Communications Program

Wavestream Ships 5,000th high-power 50W Ka-band block upconverter to military communications program

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its subsidiary Wavestream received a multi-million-dollar order from the United States Government for a military communication program contract. With this award, Wavestream achieves an industry record shipment milestone by surpassing 5,000 units of its high-power 50W Ka-band military Block Upconverter (BUC) to be delivered to this military program.



"Wavestream is honored to be the vendor of choice for the US government military communication program and to be reliably supplying its high-power 50W Ka-band BUC for over 14 years. This product is the most widely deployed solid state amplifier built at this power level," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "With this order we have surpassed shipment of 5,000 units, a testament to Wavestream’s unmatched production capacity and product longevity of military-grade high-power Ka-Band SSPA/BUCs."