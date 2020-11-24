Aura Minerals Comments on Impacts of Hurricanes Eta and Iota at San Andres Mine

Hurricane Eta reached Central America on November 3 rd and Hurricane Iota on November 16 th , carrying severe storms near San Andres mine causing constant power and communication disruptions. The Company prioritized the safety of its employees and service providers and, as such, reduced or interrupted operations during few occasions within current month when appropriate. In addition, the Company is working closely with local communities, providing food, water, beds, general housewares and other essentials to those affected by the Hurricanes. Donations were also made to institutions designated by the government to evaluate and provide aid to the people affected by the Hurricanes at Copan department.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA ; B3: AURA33 ) (“ Aura ” or the “ Company ”) provides an update on the impacts of Hurricanes Eta and Iota (“Hurricanes”) at its San Andres Mine in Honduras (the “Mine”). The Honduran Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) issued a red alert state at national level on November 15 for undefined time due to constant rains, that remain to date in the national territory.

The Company is not aware of any injuries or casualties caused by the Hurricanes in the region where the Mine is located. In addition, no material damage was caused to properties of the Company and impact on production is estimated to be between 2,000 and 3,000 ounces against the previous disclosed guidance, therefore impacting in lower revenues and costs for November 2020.

"The safety of our employees and contractors is always our top priority, as well as supporting the communities around our operations," said Rodrigo Barbosa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aura.

