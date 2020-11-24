 

Aura Minerals Comments on Impacts of Hurricanes Eta and Iota at San Andres Mine

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA; B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) provides an update on the impacts of Hurricanes Eta and Iota (“Hurricanes”) at its San Andres Mine in Honduras (the “Mine”). The Honduran Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) issued a red alert state at national level on November 15 for undefined time due to constant rains, that remain to date in the national territory.

Hurricane Eta reached Central America on November 3rd and Hurricane Iota on November 16th, carrying severe storms near San Andres mine causing constant power and communication disruptions. The Company prioritized the safety of its employees and service providers and, as such, reduced or interrupted operations during few occasions within current month when appropriate. In addition, the Company is working closely with local communities, providing food, water, beds, general housewares and other essentials to those affected by the Hurricanes. Donations were also made to institutions designated by the government to evaluate and provide aid to the people affected by the Hurricanes at Copan department.

The Company is not aware of any injuries or casualties caused by the Hurricanes in the region where the Mine is located. In addition, no material damage was caused to properties of the Company and impact on production is estimated to be between 2,000 and 3,000 ounces against the previous disclosed guidance, therefore impacting in lower revenues and costs for November 2020.

"The safety of our employees and contractors is always our top priority, as well as supporting the communities around our operations," said Rodrigo Barbosa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aura.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which include, but are not limited to, the impact of the Hurricanes in the Company’s operations.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, including any changes to the conditions and limitations imposed by the Government Orders and the duration of such conditions or limitations, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa                 
President & CEO
305-239-9332


