 

DSP Group’s SmartVoice Selected by Lightcomm Technology to Enable Always-On Voice Control in Tablets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

The advanced tablets are now in mass production with DBMD5 SmartVoice
SoC and HDClear algorithms.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing solutions for smart devices, announced its collaboration with Lightcomm Technology for always-on voice control of tablets using its DBMD5 SmartVoice system-on-chip (SoC) and HDClear algorithms. The Android tablets are now in mass production and available from a major brand in the U.S.

Tablets are proliferating due to the trend toward remote work and learning as well as their increasingly advanced capabilities and connectivity. Fast and seamless access to those capabilities through low-power, reliable, always-on voice control is critical for a satisfying user experience.

“We are very excited to be working with Lightcomm Technology on the development of high-performance voice control to help users take full advantage of their tablet’s capabilities,” said Yosi Brosh, CVP, SmartVoice Product Line of DSP Group. “We were able to meet their strict requirements by demonstrating the responsiveness of our SmartVoice solution that is the culmination of 30 years of voice signal processing expertise.”

“The success of our tablet design ultimately depends upon how easily users can access and unlock its full potential, and the interface plays a critical role in this,” said Kevin Lee, VP of Marketing at Lightcomm Technology . “For our latest tablets, this translates to accurate, reliable, always-on voice detection and command response at minimal power consumption. This isn’t easy but DSP Group has a proven solution and worked with us to get it right.”

SmartVoice comprises a suite of high-performance, power-optimized processors and HDClear algorithms that maximize the performance of automatic speech recognition (ASR) engines. The algorithms perform noise suppression, acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), beamforming, barge-in, and other voice-processing features that ensure voice command detection and low-latency response. DSP Group recently announced it had shipped its 100 millionth SmartVoice SoC.

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight, and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video, and data connectivity. Building upon our core competencies in the area of voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor and product development technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance the end-user experience. From AI-enabled TWS headsets to the voice-enabled smart home. From IoT, security, mobile handsets, tablets, and laptops, all the way to full enterprise-level unified communications (UC) across cloud-based voice services, DSP Group applies its core engineering and technical support capabilities to help its customers meet the demands of an ever-expanding universe of voice-enabled, connected, smart devices. Visit us at www.dspg.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

About Lightcomm Technology   
Lightcomm Technology has been a professional ODM/OEM manufacturer for national brands in the consumer electronics industry since 1990. We have been working hard to keep up with emerging trends in the consumer electronics technology industry. Our mission is to come up with products that can simplify the way people go about their everyday lives. We aim to use multimedia-based tools in order to bring together both digital hardware and digital content into single, universal devices.

Contact:
Shiri Weiss Ovadia
Marketing & Communications
DSP Group Inc.
+1 (408) 986-4300
Shiri.Weiss@dspg.com

 


DSP Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSP Group’s SmartVoice Selected by Lightcomm Technology to Enable Always-On Voice Control in Tablets The advanced tablets are now in mass production with DBMD5 SmartVoice SoC and HDClear algorithms. SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
Bragg Achieves Exceptional 72 Per Cent Revenue Growth in Q3
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
DSP Group to Participate at ROTH Technology Virtual Conference
02.11.20
DSP Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results