Aleafia Health Launches Kin Slips Rapid Onset Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Strips
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of
Kin Slips, its rapid onset cannabis-infused sublingual strip portfolio, in the medical and adult-use markets. The innovative, award-winning format further strengthens Aleafia
Health’s expansion of differentiated cannabis health and wellness products.
“The launch of Kin Slips in Canada represents a major milestone for Aleafia Health. Only six months after the licensing of our Paris Facility, we’ve brought one of Canada’s most innovative cannabis product formats to market,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Our team’s dedication has allowed us to deliver a product that stays true to the original vision of one of California’s most recognized cannabis brands.”
“The team at Kin Slips has spent years building, improving and perfecting this product so that it truly resonates with patients and consumers,” said Kin Slips chief product officer and co-founder Joshua Kirby. “To see it enter a new country with a partner in Aleafia Health that shares our values is incredibly gratifying.”
Kin Slips highlights include:
- Rapid Onset: Kin Slips offers a fast onset time relative to other non-combustible cannabis products. Placed under the tongue, the active ingredients enter the bloodstream through the sublingual gland, delivering a typical onset time of 10 to 15 minutes (though individual experience may vary). In contrast, edibles enter the bloodstream through the digestive tract and stomach lining, which results in a slower onset time.
- Discreet, Novel Form Factor: Roughly the size of a postage stamp, Kin Slips offers consumers and patients a discreet experience. It is also highly accessible for patients with impaired motor functions who face challenges with other formats.
- Custom Terpene Profiles: Each Kin Slip SKU features a custom blend of botanically sourced terpenes.
- Natural Peppermint Flavour: Kin Slips are formulated with peppermint oil to deliver a fresh minty sensation. They are also vegan and contain only natural ingredients.
The new product line features three profiles and a total of five SKUs. They will be sold to medical patients as Emblem Kin Slips and in the adult-use market as Kin Slips by Symbl.
