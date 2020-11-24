 

Aleafia Health Launches Kin Slips Rapid Onset Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Strips

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of Kin Slips, its rapid onset cannabis-infused sublingual strip portfolio, in the medical and adult-use markets. The innovative, award-winning format further strengthens Aleafia Health’s expansion of differentiated cannabis health and wellness products.

“The launch of Kin Slips in Canada represents a major milestone for Aleafia Health. Only six months after the licensing of our Paris Facility, we’ve brought one of Canada’s most innovative cannabis product formats to market,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Our team’s dedication has allowed us to deliver a product that stays true to the original vision of one of California’s most recognized cannabis brands.”

“The team at Kin Slips has spent years building, improving and perfecting this product so that it truly resonates with patients and consumers,” said Kin Slips chief product officer and co-founder Joshua Kirby. “To see it enter a new country with a partner in Aleafia Health that shares our values is incredibly gratifying.”

Kin Slips highlights include:

  • Rapid Onset: Kin Slips offers a fast onset time relative to other non-combustible cannabis products. Placed under the tongue, the active ingredients enter the bloodstream through the sublingual gland, delivering a typical onset time of 10 to 15 minutes (though individual experience may vary). In contrast, edibles enter the bloodstream through the digestive tract and stomach lining, which results in a slower onset time.
  • Discreet, Novel Form Factor: Roughly the size of a postage stamp, Kin Slips offers consumers and patients a discreet experience. It is also highly accessible for patients with impaired motor functions who face challenges with other formats.
  • Custom Terpene Profiles: Each Kin Slip SKU features a custom blend of botanically sourced terpenes.
  • Natural Peppermint Flavour: Kin Slips are formulated with peppermint oil to deliver a fresh minty sensation. They are also vegan and contain only natural ingredients.

The new product line features three profiles and a total of five SKUs. They will be sold to medical patients as Emblem Kin Slips and in the adult-use market as Kin Slips by Symbl.

Seite 1 von 3
Aleafia Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aleafia Health Launches Kin Slips Rapid Onset Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Strips TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of Kin Slips, its rapid onset cannabis-infused sublingual strip portfolio, in the medical and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
Bragg Achieves Exceptional 72 Per Cent Revenue Growth in Q3
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Aleafia Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
06.11.20
Aleafia Health Successful Outdoor Harvest Accelerates Product Portfolio Expansion
29.10.20
Aleafia Health to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:21 Uhr
393
Einer der "Cannabis-Werte" 2017 mit Potential auf ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal in seinem Sek