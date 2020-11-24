Aleafia Health Launches Kin Slips Rapid Onset Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Strips

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of Kin Slips, its rapid onset cannabis-infused sublingual strip portfolio, in the medical and adult-use markets. The innovative, award-winning format further strengthens Aleafia Health’s expansion of differentiated cannabis health and wellness products.



“The launch of Kin Slips in Canada represents a major milestone for Aleafia Health. Only six months after the licensing of our Paris Facility, we’ve brought one of Canada’s most innovative cannabis product formats to market,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Our team’s dedication has allowed us to deliver a product that stays true to the original vision of one of California’s most recognized cannabis brands.”