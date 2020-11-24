Tinley’s Completes Full Production at Long Beach, Extends Retail Trials and Provides Corporate Updates

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that it has completed production of full-scale batches of all of its cannabis-infused beverages at its permanent facility in Long Beach, California.

The completion of large-scale batches of both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages marks the culmination of a lengthy buildout and commissioning process for the Company’s 20,000 square foot, state of the art cannabis beverage manufacturing and co-packing facility in Long Beach, California. The Company believes this facility is the largest licensed cannabis beverage co-packing facility in the state. Located 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, it is close to the state’s largest beverage and cannabis markets. Long Beach also offers some of the lowest manufacturing and distribution taxes in the state. While additional work is required to optimize certain functionality, the Company is now able to take on co-packing clients and meet its own on-going production needs.

Retail Trials at Costco and Ralphs/Kroger

The non-infused versions of the Company’s single-serve products recently became available for trials at two Costco warehouses in Southern California. These trials have now been extended through December, thereby positioning the products throughout the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping seasons. The Company’s single-serve and multi-serve products have also received local approvals for placement at 15 Ralphs stores, and these products will continue to roll out to store shelves over the next two weeks. The products have been approved for all of Ralphs nearly 200 stores, and the Company expects launch in approximately 40-50 stores as part of this initial trial.

The Company’s single-serve “Beckett’s Tonics” products are currently available on Walmart.com, Amazon.com and www.drinkbecketts.com. The Company expects its multi-serve “Beckett’s ‘27” beverages to be launched on these platforms in time for Cyber Monday.

Closes Private Placement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has accepted an inbound, institutional order of $1 million in a non-brokered private placement (“Offering”). The Offering raised gross proceeds of $1,000,035 from the issue and sale of 2,222,300 units (the “Units”). Each Unit was purchased for $0.45 and is comprised of one common share of Tinley (“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 for a period of 36 months following the closing. In connection with the Offering, Tinley has paid to finders $70,002.45 and 155,561 broker units (“Broker Unit Options”). Each Broker Unit Option entitles the holder to acquire one Unit (a “Broker Unit”) at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering, with each Broker Unit comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant. The Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing.