 

Tinley’s Completes Full Production at Long Beach, Extends Retail Trials and Provides Corporate Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that it has completed production of full-scale batches of all of its cannabis-infused beverages at its permanent facility in Long Beach, California.

Long Beach Commissioning

The completion of large-scale batches of both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages marks the culmination of a lengthy buildout and commissioning process for the Company’s 20,000 square foot, state of the art cannabis beverage manufacturing and co-packing facility in Long Beach, California. The Company believes this facility is the largest licensed cannabis beverage co-packing facility in the state. Located 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, it is close to the state’s largest beverage and cannabis markets. Long Beach also offers some of the lowest manufacturing and distribution taxes in the state. While additional work is required to optimize certain functionality, the Company is now able to take on co-packing clients and meet its own on-going production needs.

Retail Trials at Costco and Ralphs/Kroger

The non-infused versions of the Company’s single-serve products recently became available for trials at two Costco warehouses in Southern California. These trials have now been extended through December, thereby positioning the products throughout the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping seasons. The Company’s single-serve and multi-serve products have also received local approvals for placement at 15 Ralphs stores, and these products will continue to roll out to store shelves over the next two weeks. The products have been approved for all of Ralphs nearly 200 stores, and the Company expects launch in approximately 40-50 stores as part of this initial trial.

The Company’s single-serve “Beckett’s Tonics” products are currently available on Walmart.com, Amazon.com and www.drinkbecketts.com. The Company expects its multi-serve “Beckett’s ‘27” beverages to be launched on these platforms in time for Cyber Monday.

Closes Private Placement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has accepted an inbound, institutional order of $1 million in a non-brokered private placement (“Offering”). The Offering raised gross proceeds of $1,000,035 from the issue and sale of 2,222,300 units (the “Units”). Each Unit was purchased for $0.45 and is comprised of one common share of Tinley (“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 for a period of 36 months following the closing. In connection with the Offering, Tinley has paid to finders $70,002.45 and 155,561 broker units (“Broker Unit Options”). Each Broker Unit Option entitles the holder to acquire one Unit (a “Broker Unit”) at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering, with each Broker Unit comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant. The Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing.

Seite 1 von 2
The Tinley Beverage Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tinley’s Completes Full Production at Long Beach, Extends Retail Trials and Provides Corporate Updates THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONSLOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that it has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
Bragg Achieves Exceptional 72 Per Cent Revenue Growth in Q3
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Tinley’s Beckett’s Tonics to Launch at Costco in Advance of Thanksgiving
04.11.20
Tinley’s Beckett’s Tonics to Launch at Ralphs Grocery Stores in California