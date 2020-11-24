 

Health Canada Clears Appili Therapeutics for New Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Avigan Tablets (Favipiravir) in the Prevention of COVID-19 in Exposed Individuals in the Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 13:17  |  46   |   |   

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, today announced initiation of its Phase 3 Post Exposure Prophylaxis for COVID-19 (PEPCO) study to evaluate Avigan tablets (favipiravir) in the prevention of COVID-19. Health Canada has provided a ‘No Objection Letter (NOL)’ for Appili’s proposed study; the U.S. FDA accepted a submission of a protocol amendment to conduct the trial in the United States.

“Addressing infections and spread early in the community setting remains a particular unmet need for COVID-19, and that is the cornerstone of our clinical strategy,” said Dr. Armand Balboni, Chief Executive Officer, Appili Therapeutics. “Since Avigan comes in a pill form, it allows for easier administration than other approaches, which usually require injections or intravenous administration, and also enables patients to receive it early after exposure.”

The primary objective of the PEPCO study is to determine if the use of Avigan is safe and effective in preventing COVID 19 among vulnerable individuals who have had recent direct exposure to a confirmed COVID-19-infected person. Appili has contracted with CATO Research LLC, a third-party clinical research organization, to administer the trial in Canada and the United States. Appili expects to initiate enrollment and dosing before the end of 2020.

This is the second Phase 3 study Appili has announced to evaluate the utility of Avigan tablets against COVID-19 in the community setting. The other study, also known as the PRESECO study, is evaluating Avigan for the treatment of adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19. PRESECO’s objective is to determine if Avigan is safe and effective in shortening the time to clinical recovery, preventing progression to severe disease, and diminishing the period of infectiousness. In addition to the PEPCO and PRESECO studies, Appili is sponsoring a Phase 2 CONTROL study evaluating the use of Avigan to control outbreaks of COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care facilities, where the burden of severe disease and death is unusually high.

“Our clinical strategy focuses on determining when, and who, may benefit most from using Avigan to treat and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19. The PEPCO study aims at providing early intervention to those most vulnerable to severe infections, with the aim of controlling outbreaks in homes and outpatient facilities,” said Dr. Yoav Golan, Chief Medical Officer, Appili Therapeutics. “We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to advance this important study.”

Seite 1 von 4
Appili Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Health Canada Clears Appili Therapeutics for New Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Avigan Tablets (Favipiravir) in the Prevention of COVID-19 in Exposed Individuals in the Community Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, today announced initiation of its Phase 3 Post Exposure Prophylaxis for COVID-19 (PEPCO) study to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
GE Healthcare Announces First X-ray AI to Help Assess Endotracheal Tube Placement for COVID-19 ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
30.10.20
Appili Therapeutics Joins Dr. Reddy’s, Global Response Aid, and FUJIFILM in Advancing Avigan Tablets for the Potential Treatment of COVID-19
29.10.20
Appili Therapeutics Appoints Drug Development Executive Don Cilla to the Newly Created Position of Chief Development Officer
27.10.20
Appili Therapeutics to Present at TSX Life Sciences Investor Day
27.10.20
Appili Therapeutics Announces Additional Funding for Its ATI-1701 Biodefense Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.19
10
APLI.V (Mkap €8 M) US-NDA & US-Partner imminent --$100 M Markt