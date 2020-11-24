ParcelPal Announces the Execution of a Service Agreement with One of Canada’s Leaders in the Specialty Pharmacy Services Space

ParcelPal will be providing same day and next day prescription delivery to different facilities in the Edmonton, Alberta and Calgary, Alberta areas to start, with other cities to follow. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have been affected in one way or another by this pandemic. Many people around the country have multiple chronic health conditions, and as such, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among other medical conditions. Therefore, it is all the more important that they continue to have safe access to the medications that they need in a timely manner. I am extremely proud that we are able to provide this vital service during this time and beyond.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services with one of Canada’s fastest growing and trusted providers of comprehensive specialty pharmacy services and solutions. The company operates a rapidly growing national network of pharmacy fulfilment centres throughout Canada.

Additionally, the Company will be relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including under BC Instrument 51-516, to postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under applicable securities laws, which we expect to file prior to December 31, 2020.

The Company has also been granted an extension of six months by the Registrar of Companies, to hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for the year 2020 under section 182(4) of the Business Corporations Act. The six months extension is from December 31, 2020, to June 30, 2021. With the challenges related to COVID-19, the Company's management determined that postponing the AGM would be in the best interest of its shareholders.

The Company looks forward to providing a further update before the end of the month.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

