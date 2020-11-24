Acreage Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

Cowen ’s 3 rd Annual Boston (Virtual) Conference: Interim Chief Executive Officer Bill Van Faasen will participate in a panel of executives from multi-state cannabis operators from the Northeast United States to discuss key issues in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions at Cowen’s third annual Boston (virtual) Conference on November 30, 2020.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRDF, ACRHF) a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S., today announced it will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences in November and December, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual MSO Summit: Chief Financial Officer Glen Leibowitz will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual MSO Conference on December 15, 2020 to discuss current Acreage and cannabis industry issues.

MKM Cross-Sector Virtual Investor Conference: Chief Operating Officer Bob Daino will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the MKM Cross-Sector Global Investor Conference on December 16, 2020 to discuss current Acreage and cannabis industry issues.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Class E subordinate voting shares (the “Fixed Shares”) on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020.