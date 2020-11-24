 

CGE Energy Granted Sixth Patent for Innovative Wind Turbine

BRIGHTON, Mich, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,808,677 to the Company, entitled, “Fluid driven vertical axis turbine.” This patent relates to a fluid driven vertical axis turbine and its remote-controlled blades that fold up and lay flat against the rotor in dangerous, high-wind situations. The patent also covers the manner in which the turbine’s segmented blade joints hydraulically lock together to make a strong, rigid blade, both in the open and closed position.

“The issuance of this sixth patent enhances the strength of our intellectual property protection around our vertical axis wind turbine,” said Bryan Zaplitny, President and CEO of CGE Energy. “This patent further supports our ongoing R&D efforts in bringing unique off-grid power solutions to markets where power availability is an issue.”

To date, CGE Energy has received five U.S. patents as well as one European patent for the technology. These independent patents cover many aspects of the technology, including having a fluid driven turbine that generates power from wind blowing from any direction, its generator and primary components located in the base of the turbine, as well as the turbine’s easy delivery transport method.

In recent months, CGE Energy has expanded its management team that oversees the technology division of CGE Energy and its subsidiaries, as well as expanded its strategic partners to bring this technology to market.

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean Green Energy, Inc., is a developer of long-term energy projects and self-powered infrastructure which solve the unique energy challenges of their commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and realize environmental benefits.

To learn more visit http://www.cgeenergy.com.

Press Release Contacts

CGE Energy, Inc.
Paul Schneider, VP Marketing
248-446-1344
pschneider@cgeenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.


