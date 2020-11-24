 

OMNIQ’s AI-Based SeeControl Vehicle Recognition Systems (VRS) Software Receives Certification for PlateTech 5.x and Higher Versions of SKIDATA Parking Solutions

  • SKIDATA has over 10,000 installations that provide secure and reliable access and entry control for people and vehicles   
  • The certification enables integration of OMNIQ’s neural-network-based VRS solutions into the SKIDATA PARCS platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company’s machine vision application software for vehicle recognition (VRS) and license plate recognition (LPR) has been certified to work with SKIDATA’s PlateTech.Logic LPR application programming interface (version 5.x and higher). The certification allows OMNIQ’s VRS and LPR hardware and software to be integrated into SKIDATA parking and revenue control solutions (PARCS) that use the PlateTech.Logic LPR platform.

Headquartered in Austria, SKIDATA AG is a global leader in developing and providing technology for access control and visitor management solutions. It has over 10,000 systems installed in major airports, cities, ski resorts, shopping centers, sport stadiums, amusement parks, trade fairs and events, allowing fast and secure access for people and vehicles. SKIDATA’s parking solution provides technology for smart, automated, stress-free and more profitable parking operations. The complete solution offers standard as well as customer-specific access systems, control and monitoring, report management, and other features.

OMNIQ’s SeeControl️ vehicle recognition solution, powered by OMNIQ’s proprietary AI-based, deep-learning neural network algorithm (“SeeNN️”), has been certified for PlateTech.Logic, SKIDATA’s LPR software platform. SeeNN algorithms imitate the human brain in pattern recognition and decision-making, and are capable of the highest level of performance for machine data detection analytics. With this certification, SeeControl VRS software, which transforms vehicle and license plate data into valuable real-time information for quick and effective decision-making, alerts and activity reporting, can now be further integrated into the latest versions of SKIDATA’s PARCS solution.

