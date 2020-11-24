 

Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, and Star Alliance, the world's largest global airline alliance, have announced two important milestones in their digital transformation journey: An enhanced flight-and-fare search User Interface (UI) and a single biometric facial recognition system. These two projects are the latest among multiple solutions they have achieved to improve the customer journey in the six years of their partnership.

New search-and-book application

In a user-centric and hyper-personalized world, it is imperative to create easy, intuitive, and flexible client-facing solutions. To better permit customers to not only view flights, but to also obtain pricing and make reservations across all 26 of their member airlines, Star Alliance had to upgrade their mobile application.

Nagarro embraced the challenge of fitting and enhancing an integrated flight-and-fare search solution to enhance the Star Alliance travel ecosystem. Using agile project management according to a strict time-to-market timeline of 90 days, Nagarro designed the User Interface and created an easy-to-use, high-performance solution that enabled quick sorting and filtering to ensure successful navigation and better results for the customer.

Biometric airport processes

Star Alliance has realized a single biometrical facial recognition system to be used for check-in, baggage drop, security portal access, lounge access, and aircraft boarding at multiple airport locations for multiple airlines. Passengers are now able to enrol through a participating member airline's app, upload a selfie and a passport scan, and then verify their identity through biometric-recognition services at a participating airport on an opt-in basis. Only one registration is required across any participating airport or airline, allowing a hygienic touch-free, paperless process.

As one of four critical technology partners, Nagarro was primarily responsible for shaping the user experience to ensure increased footfall and high acceptability for travellers to opt in for biometrics registration. As a reliable technology partner, Nagarro, also took the lead in setting the guidelines for development including, but not limited to, code reviews, coding standards, linting and quality insurance testing to be implemented across the parties working on biometrics project.  

