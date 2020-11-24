 

Aramark to Participate in Upcoming Credit Suisse Investor Conference

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof, will participate in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 with a featured Fireside Chat session beginning at 8:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the Fireside Chat session will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark
 Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

