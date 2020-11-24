AlloVir to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2020.

The presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3 and will also be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.