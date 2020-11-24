AlloVir to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2020.
The presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3 and will also be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005319/en/
