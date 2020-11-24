 

Connection Honored With Premier Supplier Legacy Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020   

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that it has won a Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. Connection, a Premier contracted supplier since 2002, was recognized for its long-standing support of alliance members, exceptional customer service, and commitment to supporting clinical excellence and optimizing costs.

“Connection has been supporting Premier members for years, offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Premier. “They’ve also supported alliance members during periods of increased need at a local level. We’re honored to recognize Connection as a Supplier Legacy Award recipient.”

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “Supporting the needs of our valued healthcare customers requires an in-depth understanding of their unique environments, challenges, and goals—a purpose and promise that the Connection team strives to fulfill every day. It is an honor to be recognized by Premier and alliance members for our ability to deliver on that promise, especially under the challenging circumstances of 2020. We will continue to listen closely to our partners’ needs and develop the innovative technology solutions and services to help them drive down costs and support the very highest levels of patient care.”

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

