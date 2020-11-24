 

CI Financial to Acquire Majority Interest in RGT Wealth Advisors, a Leading Texas-Based Wealth Management Firm with Approximately US$4.7 Billion in Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, and RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC (“RGT”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire majority ownership of RGT, a Dallas-based registered investment advisor (“RIA”) with approximately US$4.7 billion in wealth assets1, for consideration to consist of cash and shares of CI.

The agreement represents CI’s 10th direct U.S. wealth management acquisition this year and 13th overall (including acquisitions by CI affiliated RIAs). The addition of RGT, in combination with the completion of other previously announced transactions, is expected to increase CI’s total U.S. wealth assets to approximately US$21 billion.2

RGT offers a fully integrated approach to investment management and wealth management, including sophisticated financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals as well as family office services in Texas and across the U.S. The firm’s practice specializations include wealth management and planning for corporate executives, business owners, multi-generational families, and current and retired professional athletes. RGT and its advisors have received numerous accolades, including being recognized by Barron’s magazine as one of America’s Best Registered Investment Advisor Firms in 2019 and 2020.

“RGT is one of the leading RIA firms in the U.S. and we are excited and honored that they will be joining CI Financial,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “RGT, our largest U.S. acquisition by assets to date, is a growing firm with an exceptional team, strong leadership and well-developed expertise attuned to the needs of their clients.

“RGT also provides CI with a leading presence in the important and fast-growing Texas market, one of the country’s largest regional economies with its major drivers being growth sectors such as financial services, energy, technology, telecommunications and life sciences.”

“We’re very excited about this strategic transaction with CI, and what it means for our clients, our employees and our firm as we secure the long-term future of our business,” said Mark Griege, Chief Executive Officer of RGT. “CI will be an exceptional partner, bringing extensive experience and resources which will allow us to enhance our investment options, family office services and technology – ensuring that RGT continues to serve our clients at the highest level for generations to come. Importantly, we will maintain a meaningful ownership stake in our business and continue to build on our 35-year entrepreneurial legacy.

Seite 1 von 4
CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial to Acquire Majority Interest in RGT Wealth Advisors, a Leading Texas-Based Wealth Management Firm with Approximately US$4.7 Billion in Assets CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, and RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC (“RGT”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire majority ownership of RGT, a Dallas-based …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries ...
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity