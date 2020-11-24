CI Financial to Acquire Majority Interest in RGT Wealth Advisors, a Leading Texas-Based Wealth Management Firm with Approximately US$4.7 Billion in Assets

The agreement represents CI’s 10th direct U.S. wealth management acquisition this year and 13th overall (including acquisitions by CI affiliated RIAs). The addition of RGT, in combination with the completion of other previously announced transactions, is expected to increase CI’s total U.S. wealth assets to approximately US$21 billion. 2

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, and RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC (“RGT”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire majority ownership of RGT, a Dallas-based registered investment advisor (“RIA”) with approximately US$4.7 billion in wealth assets 1 , for consideration to consist of cash and shares of CI.

RGT offers a fully integrated approach to investment management and wealth management, including sophisticated financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals as well as family office services in Texas and across the U.S. The firm’s practice specializations include wealth management and planning for corporate executives, business owners, multi-generational families, and current and retired professional athletes. RGT and its advisors have received numerous accolades, including being recognized by Barron’s magazine as one of America’s Best Registered Investment Advisor Firms in 2019 and 2020.

“RGT is one of the leading RIA firms in the U.S. and we are excited and honored that they will be joining CI Financial,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “RGT, our largest U.S. acquisition by assets to date, is a growing firm with an exceptional team, strong leadership and well-developed expertise attuned to the needs of their clients.

“RGT also provides CI with a leading presence in the important and fast-growing Texas market, one of the country’s largest regional economies with its major drivers being growth sectors such as financial services, energy, technology, telecommunications and life sciences.”

“We’re very excited about this strategic transaction with CI, and what it means for our clients, our employees and our firm as we secure the long-term future of our business,” said Mark Griege, Chief Executive Officer of RGT. “CI will be an exceptional partner, bringing extensive experience and resources which will allow us to enhance our investment options, family office services and technology – ensuring that RGT continues to serve our clients at the highest level for generations to come. Importantly, we will maintain a meaningful ownership stake in our business and continue to build on our 35-year entrepreneurial legacy.