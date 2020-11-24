Ford Honors Superior at 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards
Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, today announced that it was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Superior was announced as a Ford World Excellence Production Fitness Award winner during Ford Motor Company’s virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to offer our advanced Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finishing technology on the F-150 platform. Our progress with this technology continues to highlight our relevance in offering differentiated premium products to the marketplace and reinforces our long-standing partnership with Ford that dates back more than 45 years,” commented Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior.
“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. “Congratulations to Superior for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company.”
Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories, including:
- Primary brand pillar awards in winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology and connected services categories
- Fitness awards for suppliers that most exemplify the framework’s principles, with an emphasis on quality, value, and innovation
- Special recognition for suppliers that deliver results exceeding expectations
- Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process
- Sustainability supplier of the year for a supplier that improves the business environment
- Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery, and cost performance throughout the year
About Superior
Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team partners with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005370/en/Superior Industries International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare