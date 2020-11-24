Ford Honors Superior at 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, today announced that it was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Superior was announced as a Ford World Excellence Production Fitness Award winner during Ford Motor Company’s virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to offer our advanced Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finishing technology on the F-150 platform. Our progress with this technology continues to highlight our relevance in offering differentiated premium products to the marketplace and reinforces our long-standing partnership with Ford that dates back more than 45 years,” commented Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior.