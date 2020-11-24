Capricor Therapeutics Commences Dosing Patients in Phase 2 Trial of CAP-1002 in Patients with Severe COVID-19

- Data Expected Second Quarter 2021 -



- The INSPIRE Trial Is Designed to Assess the Ability of CAP-1002 to Modulate the Cytokine Storm Associated With Severe COVID-19 -

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therape u tics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases and disorders, announced today that the first two patients have been dosed in its Phase 2 study evaluating intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 – its lead clinical asset - using its allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDC) technology as a treatment option for patients with COVID-19. The study is now enrolling patients who have been diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 and require supplemental oxygen. The study is being conducted at multiple sites in the United States and will enroll up to 60 patients.

“This trial represents a significant milestone for Capricor, as we expand the scope of our CAP-1002 program to treat patients with severe COVID-19. As hospitalizations continue to increase, we have a therapeutic under investigation for patients at a high-risk for significant morbidity or even death,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. “It is important to remember that many patients are suffering from long term cardiac consequences from COVID-19. As CAP-1002 directly targets cardiac dysfunction, CAP-1002 potentially may also be an important tool in the treatment of the cardiac complications of COVID-19.”

Within the framework of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis, multiple pathways known to be CAP-1002 sensitive may serve as therapeutic targets. These targets include pro-inflammatory pathways (TNF-α, interferon γ, IL-1, and IL-6) and anti-inflammatory pathways (regulatory T cells and IL-10) that have been explored with CAP-1002 in preclinical models of myocardial ischemia, myocarditis, heart failure, muscular dystrophy and pulmonary hypertension. Given that CAP-1002 polarizes macrophages to an anti-inflammatory (healing) immunomodulatory phenotype, CAP-1002 may subsequently attenuate cytokine storm.