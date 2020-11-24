 

36Kr Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 30, 2020

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 30, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results, on Monday, November 30, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 30, 2020 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 30, 2020). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: 36Kr Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: 8996858
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8996858

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process at least 20 minutes in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.36kr.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until December 7, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117
Mainland China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 8996858

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188
E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com


