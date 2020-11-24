Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences

 

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference and UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. Further, the company will host 1x1 meetings at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit.

Event Details:

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat: 9:20 a.m. ET

Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
1x1 meetings only

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Virtual Presentation: 11:10 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com


