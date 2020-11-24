 

iBio Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Endostatin Peptides for Treating Fibrosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 13:30  |  64   |   |   

- Methods for Production in iBio’s FastPharming System Foundational to Antifibrotic Development Program -

BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,844,392, entitled “Materials and Methods for Producing Endostatin Fusion Polypeptides in Plant Cells,” which, amongst other claims, covers a novel expression cassette that enhances the yield of endostatin fragments and variants using iBio’s FastPharming System.

The claims in the patent are foundational to iBio’s work on its antifibrotic therapies given that the technologies enhance the expression and quality of endostatin-derived E4 antifibrotic peptides fused to human IgG1 when produced in plants. The Company is developing such a molecule as “IBIO-100” for the treatment of fibrotic disorders, including systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The ‘392 Patent contains 19 claims and expires in June 2036.

“This patent, and the technologies it covers, advances our work on therapeutic candidates for treating fibrotic disorders by increasing the number of antifibrotic peptide variants that we may select for clinical development,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “iBio can also apply certain claims to other IgG-based molecules manufactured using our FastPharming System, thereby creating the opportunity to secure additional intellectual property based upon composition of matter.”

iBio plans to conduct IND-enabling studies on IBIO-100 in 2021.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iBio Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Endostatin Peptides for Treating Fibrosis - Methods for Production in iBio’s FastPharming System Foundational to Antifibrotic Development Program -BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Khiron Life Sciences Re-Files Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements to Correct Comparative ...
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
EHang to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Thursday, December 3, 2020
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...