iBio Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Endostatin Peptides for Treating Fibrosis
- Methods for Production in iBio’s FastPharming System Foundational to Antifibrotic Development Program -
BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark
Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,844,392, entitled “Materials and Methods for Producing Endostatin Fusion Polypeptides in Plant Cells,” which, amongst other claims, covers a novel expression
cassette that enhances the yield of endostatin fragments and variants using iBio’s FastPharming System.
The claims in the patent are foundational to iBio’s work on its antifibrotic therapies given that the technologies enhance the expression and quality of endostatin-derived E4 antifibrotic peptides fused to human IgG1 when produced in plants. The Company is developing such a molecule as “IBIO-100” for the treatment of fibrotic disorders, including systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The ‘392 Patent contains 19 claims and expires in June 2036.
“This patent, and the technologies it covers, advances our work on therapeutic candidates for treating fibrotic disorders by increasing the number of antifibrotic peptide variants that we may select for clinical development,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “iBio can also apply certain claims to other IgG-based molecules manufactured using our FastPharming System, thereby creating the opportunity to secure additional intellectual property based upon composition of matter.”
iBio plans to conduct IND-enabling studies on IBIO-100 in 2021.
About iBio, Inc.
iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.
