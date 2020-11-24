iBio Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Endostatin Peptides for Treating Fibrosis

- Methods for Production in iBio’s FastPharming System Foundational to Antifibrotic Development Program -

BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,844,392, entitled “Materials and Methods for Producing Endostatin Fusion Polypeptides in Plant Cells,” which, amongst other claims, covers a novel expression cassette that enhances the yield of endostatin fragments and variants using iBio’s FastPharming System.



The claims in the patent are foundational to iBio’s work on its antifibrotic therapies given that the technologies enhance the expression and quality of endostatin-derived E4 antifibrotic peptides fused to human IgG1 when produced in plants. The Company is developing such a molecule as “IBIO-100” for the treatment of fibrotic disorders, including systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The ‘392 Patent contains 19 claims and expires in June 2036.