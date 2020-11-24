Ecoark to Participate at Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (OTC: ZEST), today announced that the Company will be participating in the Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference, to be held virtually on December 7-9, 2020. The Company will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings.

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is a diversified holding company. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Inc. (“Zest Labs”), Banner Midstream Corp (“Banner Midstream”) and Trend Discovery Holdings (“Trend Discovery”). Zest Labs, offers the Zest FreshTM solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Banner Midstream is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 20,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Banner Midstream also provides transportation and logistics services and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors. Trend Discovery invests in a select number of early stage startups each year as part of the fund’s Venture Capital strategy; we are open-minded investors with a founder-first mentality. Trend Discovery LP has an audited track record of uncorrelated outperformance of the S&P 500 since inception.

